Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Safety Shot Inc (SHOT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) was $0.47 for the day, up 5.64% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $5.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.65 million shares were traded. SHOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4421.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when Melton Christopher sold 3,470 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,967 led to the insider holds 62,530 shares of the business.

Safety Shot, Inc. sold 15,398 shares of SHOT for $12,626 on Dec 10 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,857,511 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Nov 21 ’24, another insider, Safety Shot, Inc., who serves as the Principal Stockholder of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOT now has a Market Capitalization of 52280076 and an Enterprise Value of 29554752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 50.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 51.549 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOT is 1.55, which has changed by -0.5651786 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOT has reached a high of $1.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.11%.

Shares Statistics:

SHOT traded an average of 4.35M shares per day over the past three months and 6598060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.00M. Insiders hold about 16.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOT as of 1749772800 were 4651802 with a Short Ratio of 0.80, compared to 1747267200 on 2528875. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4651802 and a Short% of Float of 6.52.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.