Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) was $4.45 for the day, up 2.77% from the previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has increased by $2.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.18 million shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SANA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On March 18, 2025, Citizens JMP Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On March 14, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 14, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO bought 75,000 shares for $3.16 per share.

CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO bought 75,000 shares of SANA for $289,500 on Jan 16 ’25. On Jan 08 ’25, another insider, FMR LLC, who serves as The insider 1 of the company, sold 290,912 shares for $6.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,887,320 and left with 4,541,511 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 1003719744 and an Enterprise Value of 602379200.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SANA is 1.85, which has changed by -0.38483965 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.73%.

Shares Statistics:

SANA traded an average of 4.43M shares per day over the past three months and 7128500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.43M. Insiders hold about 44.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.59% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of 1749772800 were 43562976 with a Short Ratio of 8.47, compared to 1747267200 on 41331970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43562976 and a Short% of Float of 76.58.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.91.