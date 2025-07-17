Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) was $6.99 for the day, down -4.77% from the previous closing price of $7.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. SNBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.08 and its Current Ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

On March 28, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Brown Kevin Kennedy bought 47,573 shares for $8.79 per share.

Eyler Phillip bought 8,300 shares of SNBR for $74,942 on May 13 ’25. The Director now owns 20,972 shares after completing the transaction at $9.03 per share. On May 07 ’25, another insider, Lee Francis K, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 7,200 shares for $7.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,263 and bolstered with 92,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNBR now has a Market Capitalization of 158396192 and an Enterprise Value of 1086207360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.677 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNBR is 1.71, which has changed by -0.2811284 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNBR has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.85%.

Shares Statistics:

SNBR traded an average of 605.62K shares per day over the past three months and 451060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.63M. Insiders hold about 17.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.25% stake in the company. Shares short for SNBR as of 1749772800 were 4866092 with a Short Ratio of 9.05, compared to 1747267200 on 3124865. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4866092 and a Short% of Float of 25.380000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0