Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) was $19.13 for the day, down -7.27% from the previous closing price of $20.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. THS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of THS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

On June 06, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when DeWitt Adam sold 1,439 shares for $22.51 per share. The transaction valued at 32,392 led to the insider holds 4,761 shares of the business.

DeWitt Adam bought 1,439 shares of THS for $32,392 on May 30 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, JANA Partners Management, LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 339,000 shares for $23.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,902,090 and bolstered with 5,821,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THS now has a Market Capitalization of 966064960 and an Enterprise Value of 2544610048. As of this moment, Treehouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 147.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.765 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.994.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THS is 0.24, which has changed by -0.45966476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THS has reached a high of $43.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.19%.

Shares Statistics:

THS traded an average of 693.19K shares per day over the past three months and 628230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.93M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.53% stake in the company. Shares short for THS as of 1749772800 were 2523597 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1747267200 on 1978263. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2523597 and a Short% of Float of 11.510000400000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0