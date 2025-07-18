Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) was $3.27 for the day, up 4.47% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $4.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.145.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.57 and its Current Ratio is at 19.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $7 previously.

On March 12, 2024, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on November 07, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Nuss John sold 1,887 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,019 led to the insider holds 467,226 shares of the business.

Nuss John sold 21,119 shares of VTYX for $49,841 on Dec 27 ’24. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 464,582 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On Dec 27 ’24, another insider, Nuss John, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,119 shares for $2.36 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTYX now has a Market Capitalization of 232697120 and an Enterprise Value of -65975028.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTYX is 0.94, which has changed by -0.12187499 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.68%.

Shares Statistics:

VTYX traded an average of 1.67M shares per day over the past three months and 1486050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.06M. Insiders hold about 11.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.56% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of 1749772800 were 6384419 with a Short Ratio of 3.16, compared to 1747267200 on 6608955. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6384419 and a Short% of Float of 9.53.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$2.65.