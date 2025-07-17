Fortive Corp (FTV)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 50.32, Down -1.62

As of close of business last night, Fortive Corp’s stock clocked out at $50.32, down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $51.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.01 million shares were traded. FTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.065.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On April 09, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $67.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $86.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 ’25 when LICO JAMES A sold 175,000 shares for $72.40 per share. The transaction valued at 12,670,000 led to the insider holds 428,585 shares of the business.

LICO JAMES A bought 175,000 shares of FTV for $12,669,125 on May 15 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Underwood Peter C, who serves as the SVP – Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 14,327 shares for $73.88 each. As a result, the insider received 1,058,479 and left with 51,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTV now has a Market Capitalization of 17102861312 and an Enterprise Value of 20862263296. As of this moment, Fortive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 63.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.375 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTV is 1.09, which has changed by -0.12278777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has reached a high of $62.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTV traded 4.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5039420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 339.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 337.43M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.02% stake in the company. Shares short for FTV as of 1749772800 were 7237788 with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 1747267200 on 7507593. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7237788 and a Short% of Float of 2.8199999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, FTV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004692082The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42. The current Payout Ratio is 13.55% for FTV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1748563200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-06-30 when the company split stock in a 1327:1000 ratio.

