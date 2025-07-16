Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 44.12, Down by -3.15

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $45.56 in the prior trading day, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) closed at $44.12, down -3.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20.3 million shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.2316.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

On July 11, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Mikes Ellie L. sold 8,584 shares for $40.02 per share. The transaction valued at 343,520 led to the insider holds 48,333 shares of the business.

Mikes Ellie L. bought 8,584 shares of FCX for $343,519 on Jun 02 ’25. On Nov 11 ’24, another insider, Robertson Maree E., who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $44.91 each. As a result, the insider received 583,878 and left with 68,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCX now has a Market Capitalization of 63365140480 and an Enterprise Value of 78804279296. As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.683.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FCX is 1.64, which has changed by -0.08867586 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $52.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18682890 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.37% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of 1749772800 were 23975006 with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1747267200 on 29212850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23975006 and a Short% of Float of 1.68.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FCX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.6, compared to 0.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013192613The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 46.04% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-15 with an ex-dividend date of 1752537600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-02-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.