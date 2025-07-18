Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 4.19, Up by 0.72

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $4.16 in the prior trading day, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $4.19, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.6 million shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.165.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ULCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.74.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 ’25 when Clerc Alexandre sold 12,000 shares for $3.89 per share. The transaction valued at 46,658 led to the insider holds 11,912 shares of the business.

Alex Clerc bought 12,000 shares of ULCC for $46,560 on Jun 02 ’25. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Clerc Alexandre, who serves as the SVP, Customers of the company, sold 15,152 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider received 100,534 and left with 23,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 954335360 and an Enterprise Value of 4931785216. As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.659.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ULCC is 2.60, which has changed by -0.034883738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $10.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -26.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3173760 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 227.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.30M. Insiders hold about 63.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.35% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of 1749772800 were 15056744 with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1747267200 on 14084252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15056744 and a Short% of Float of 26.900000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $951.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $995M to a low estimate of $919.61M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $973MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $960.29M. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $936.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.06B.