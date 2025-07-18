Gaining Ground: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (AZI) Closes Higher at 0.25, Up 3.17

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ: AZI) closed at $0.25 in the last session, up 3.17% from day before closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. AZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when Li Haifeng bought 133,929 shares for $0.27 per share.

Shen Yalin bought 121,997 shares of AZI for $42,189 on Jul 12 ’25. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Zhang Houqi, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,140,000 shares for $0.20 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZI now has a Market Capitalization of 36207796 and an Enterprise Value of 26986482. As of this moment, Autozi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.216 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.039.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZI has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -49.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -70.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZI traded on average about 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21651300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.93M. Insiders hold about 67.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AZI as of 1749772800 were 207653 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1747267200 on 3541. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 207653 and a Short% of Float of 0.34999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0