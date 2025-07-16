Gaining Ground: Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Closes Lower at 1.88, Down -0.53

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) closed at $1.88 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36.21 million shares were traded. BTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.855.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 348.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTE now has a Market Capitalization of 1446114816 and an Enterprise Value of 3570634752. As of this moment, Baytex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.067 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.626.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTE is 1.02, which has changed by -0.49734044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.91%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTE traded on average about 49.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 35659090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 770.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 664.73M. Insiders hold about 13.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.73% stake in the company. Shares short for BTE as of 1749772800 were 57431969 with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 1747267200 on 65663329.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BTE is 0.07, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04761905The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.86.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $770.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.1M to a low estimate of $770.1M. As of the current estimate, Baytex Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.13BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $806.2M. There is a high estimate of $806.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $806.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.21B and the low estimate is $2.25B.