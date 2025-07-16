Gaining Ground: Celanese Corp (CE) Closes Lower at 57.51, Down -2.97

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) closed at $57.51 in the last session, down -2.97% from day before closing price of $59.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.465.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

On May 20, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $55.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Murray Mark Christopher bought 1,479 shares for $52.18 per share. The transaction valued at 77,174 led to the insider holds 15,468 shares of the business.

Kelly Thomas Francis bought 27,872 shares of CE for $1,423,284 on May 09 ’25. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, MOORTHY GANESH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $53.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,290 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 6291996160 and an Enterprise Value of 18677510144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.857 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CE is 1.11, which has changed by -0.59819674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $147.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CE traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1680110 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.89M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of 1749772800 were 7839329 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1747267200 on 7852884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7839329 and a Short% of Float of 9.51.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CE is 1.46, which was 2.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03593724The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29.

  • CE, CE stock, Celanese Corp, NYSE:CE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.