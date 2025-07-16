Gaining Ground: Celanese Corp (CE) Closes Lower at 57.51, Down -2.97

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) closed at $57.51 in the last session, down -2.97% from day before closing price of $59.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.465.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

On May 20, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $55.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Murray Mark Christopher bought 1,479 shares for $52.18 per share. The transaction valued at 77,174 led to the insider holds 15,468 shares of the business.

Kelly Thomas Francis bought 27,872 shares of CE for $1,423,284 on May 09 ’25. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, MOORTHY GANESH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $53.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,290 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 6291996160 and an Enterprise Value of 18677510144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.857 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CE is 1.11, which has changed by -0.59819674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $147.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CE traded on average about 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1680110 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.89M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of 1749772800 were 7839329 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1747267200 on 7852884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7839329 and a Short% of Float of 9.51.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CE is 1.46, which was 2.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03593724The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29.