Gaining Ground: Immunic Inc (IMUX) Closes Higher at 0.93, Up 3.82

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) closed at $0.93 in the last session, up 3.82% from day before closing price of $0.9. In other words, the price has increased by $3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.979 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8929.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMUX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74.

On November 25, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Nash Duane bought 20,000 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 16,694 led to the insider holds 36,032 shares of the business.

Tardio Jason bought 12,512 shares of IMUX for $9,884 on Jun 05 ’25. The President and COO now owns 12,512 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Vitt Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,550 and bolstered with 29,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 89110280 and an Enterprise Value of 53503732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMUX is 1.36, which has changed by -0.4324324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMUX traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 877680 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.55M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.58% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of 1749772800 were 7442140 with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 1747267200 on 2728889. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7442140 and a Short% of Float of 7.920000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Immunic Inc (IMUX) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.94.