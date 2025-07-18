Gaining Ground: Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Closes Lower at 1.02, Down -6.42

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) closed at $1.02 in the last session, down -6.42% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.5 million shares were traded. KAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KAPA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.52 and its Current Ratio is at 7.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Murali Ramachandran bought 200 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 318 led to the insider holds 133,057 shares of the business.

Samuelson Doug bought 2,500 shares of KAPA for $3,750 on Nov 22 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,796 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Nov 20 ’24, another insider, Yu John S, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,760 and bolstered with 5,341,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 17186286 and an Enterprise Value of 8330158.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAPA has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KAPA traded on average about 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 544120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12M. Insiders hold about 57.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.36% stake in the company. Shares short for KAPA as of 1749772800 were 192982 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 85193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 192982 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

  • AMEX:KAPA, Kairos Pharma Ltd., KAPA, KAPA stock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

DWinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.