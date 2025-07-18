Gaining Ground: Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Closes Lower at 1.02, Down -6.42

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) closed at $1.02 in the last session, down -6.42% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.5 million shares were traded. KAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KAPA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.52 and its Current Ratio is at 7.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Murali Ramachandran bought 200 shares for $1.59 per share. The transaction valued at 318 led to the insider holds 133,057 shares of the business.

Samuelson Doug bought 2,500 shares of KAPA for $3,750 on Nov 22 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,796 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Nov 20 ’24, another insider, Yu John S, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,760 and bolstered with 5,341,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 17186286 and an Enterprise Value of 8330158.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAPA has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KAPA traded on average about 5.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 544120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12M. Insiders hold about 57.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.36% stake in the company. Shares short for KAPA as of 1749772800 were 192982 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1747267200 on 85193. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 192982 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0