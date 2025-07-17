Gaining Ground: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Closes Higher at 87.34, Up 0.25

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) closed at $87.34 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $87.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 3.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On August 08, 2024, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $99.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 17, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 1,179 shares for $89.52 per share. The transaction valued at 105,544 led to the insider holds 18,838 shares of the business.

LIZANNE GOTTUNG bought 1,179 shares of LPX for $105,548 on Jun 11 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, Gottung Lizanne C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $113.50 each. As a result, the insider received 283,738 and left with 18,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPX now has a Market Capitalization of 6077912064 and an Enterprise Value of 6106969600. As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.076 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPX is 1.79, which has changed by 0.014950395 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $122.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.89%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPX traded on average about 795.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 691700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.38M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.44% stake in the company. Shares short for LPX as of 1749772800 were 2459174 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1747267200 on 1613167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2459174 and a Short% of Float of 4.52.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPX is 1.08, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012167125The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 17.58% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.