Gaining Ground: Mohawk Industries, Inc (MHK) Closes Higher at 108.93, Up 1.04

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Mohawk Industries, Inc (NYSE: MHK) closed at $108.93 in the last session, up 1.04% from day before closing price of $107.81. In other words, the price has increased by $1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. MHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MHK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 2.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 01, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $121.

On January 10, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $161.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 ’25 when HELEN SUZANNE L sold 10,500 shares for $113.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,191,162 led to the insider holds 93,584 shares of the business.

HELEN SUZANNE L bought 5,500 shares of MHK for $623,944 on Mar 14 ’25. On Mar 14 ’25, another insider, HELEN SUZANNE L, who serves as the affiliate of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $113.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MHK now has a Market Capitalization of 6810815488 and an Enterprise Value of 8646588416. As of this moment, Mohawk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.809 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MHK is 1.28, which has changed by -0.15463454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MHK has reached a high of $164.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.18%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MHK traded on average about 775.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 794730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.87M. Insiders hold about 18.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.84% stake in the company. Shares short for MHK as of 1749772800 were 2000662 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1747267200 on 1744573. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2000662 and a Short% of Float of 4.4099998000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0