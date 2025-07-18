Gaining Ground: NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Closes Higher at 46.83, Up 1.61

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed at $46.83 in the last session, up 1.61% from day before closing price of $46.09. In other words, the price has increased by $1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.53 million shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.23 and its Current Ratio is at 6.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 07, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $46.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2025, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Reyes Jose N Jr bought 33,000 shares for $39.00 per share.

Hamady Robert Ramsey sold 69,984 shares of SMR for $2,246,486 on May 30 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1 shares after completing the transaction at $32.10 per share. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Hamady Robert Ramsey, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 69,984 shares for $32.10 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 6246513664 and an Enterprise Value of 4580826624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 271.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 93.408 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMR is 2.05, which has changed by 1.7069409 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $46.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.54%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMR traded on average about 12.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10432990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.28M. Insiders hold about 10.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of 1749772800 were 25028545 with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 1747267200 on 24262583. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25028545 and a Short% of Float of 18.9.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0