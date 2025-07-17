Gaining Ground: Paccar Inc (PCAR) Closes Higher at 95.39, Up 0.27

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Paccar Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) closed at $95.39 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $95.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.06 million shares were traded. PCAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.2.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 ’25 when Breber Pierre R bought 5,000 shares for $89.78 per share. The transaction valued at 448,900 led to the insider holds 13,015 shares of the business.

WALTON MICHAEL K sold 6,000 shares of PCAR for $636,785 on Feb 19 ’25. The VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 951 shares after completing the transaction at $106.13 per share. On Feb 19 ’25, another insider, WALTON MICHAEL K, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $106.13 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCAR now has a Market Capitalization of 50075840512 and an Enterprise Value of 57510543360. As of this moment, Paccar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.777 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.933.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCAR is 0.91, which has changed by -0.119386554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has reached a high of $115.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.76%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCAR traded on average about 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2634300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 524.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.14M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.54% stake in the company. Shares short for PCAR as of 1749772800 were 12038765 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1747267200 on 13894508. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12038765 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PCAR is 1.24, which was 1.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012929676The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 15.56% for PCAR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-14 with an ex-dividend date of 1747180800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-02-08 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Paccar Inc (PCAR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.03 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.95. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $11.03 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65B to a low estimate of $6.47B. As of the current estimate, Paccar Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.26BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.23B. There is a high estimate of $7.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.57B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.56BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.58B and the low estimate is $25.93B.

  • NASDAQ:PCAR, PACCAR Inc, PCAR, PCAR stock

