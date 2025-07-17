Gaining Ground: Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Closes Higher at 29.57, Up 0.82

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) closed at $29.57 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has increased by $0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNN now has a Market Capitalization of 12937702400 and an Enterprise Value of 29456928768. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.065.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNN is 0.71, which has changed by 0.08330333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $31.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNN traded on average about 883.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1319850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 437.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of 1749772800 were 2476961 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1747267200 on 1884355. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2476961 and a Short% of Float of 0.5700000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNN is 0.75, which was 0.375 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012785544The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49. The current Payout Ratio is 76.25% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-28 with an ex-dividend date of 1743120000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-10-15 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.