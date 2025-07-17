Gaining Ground: Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Closes Higher at 29.57, Up 0.82

The price of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) closed at $29.57 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $29.33. In other words, the price has increased by $0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNN now has a Market Capitalization of 12937702400 and an Enterprise Value of 29456928768. As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.065.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNN is 0.71, which has changed by 0.08330333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $31.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNN traded on average about 883.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1319850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 437.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.22% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of 1749772800 were 2476961 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1747267200 on 1884355. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2476961 and a Short% of Float of 0.5700000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNN is 0.75, which was 0.375 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.012785544The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49. The current Payout Ratio is 76.25% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-03-28 with an ex-dividend date of 1743120000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-10-15 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

