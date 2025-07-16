Gaining Ground: U.S. Bancorp (USB) Closes Lower at 45.69, Down -2.91

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $45.69 in the last session, down -2.91% from day before closing price of $47.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.89 million shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

On May 15, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on April 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 ’25 when Gillani Aleem bought 5,000 shares for $37.32 per share. The transaction valued at 186,600 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Roy Arijit sold 2,237 shares of USB for $97,701 on Mar 07 ’25. The Sr. Exec. VP now owns 39,994 shares after completing the transaction at $43.67 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Roy Arijit, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,237 shares for $43.68 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 71186382848 and an Enterprise Value of 105432752128. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.158.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USB is 1.03, which has changed by 0.087087035 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $53.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USB traded on average about 9.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12323100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.32% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of 1749772800 were 18734078 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1747267200 on 21670908. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18734078 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for USB is 2.00, which was 1.99 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04228644The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.17. The current Payout Ratio is 52.31% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 1751241600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-04-16 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of U.S. Bancorp (USB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 16.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.41 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.1B to a low estimate of $7.03B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.84BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.2B. There is a high estimate of $7.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.09B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.34BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.19B and the low estimate is $29.14B.