Gaining Ground: United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Closes Lower at 3.73, Down -0.27

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) closed at $3.73 in the last session, down -0.27% from day before closing price of $3.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.27 million shares were traded. UAMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.42 and its Current Ratio is at 5.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 10, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’24 when EVANS GARY C bought 200,000 shares for $1.45 per share. The transaction valued at 289,400 led to the insider holds 1,528,818 shares of the business.

MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR bought 70,000 shares of UAMY for $102,060 on Dec 10 ’24. The Director now owns 338,333 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,250 and bolstered with 268,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAMY now has a Market Capitalization of 444246720 and an Enterprise Value of 239377792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.688 whereas that against EBITDA is -1025.612.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAMY is 0.07, which has changed by 7.794118 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAMY has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.57%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAMY traded on average about 4.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5481510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.47M. Insiders hold about 18.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.52% stake in the company. Shares short for UAMY as of 1749772800 were 9475141 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1747267200 on 7908894. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9475141 and a Short% of Float of 8.25.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0