Gaining Ground: Workiva Inc (WK) Closes Higher at 67.51, Up 0.97

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) closed at $67.51 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $66.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. WK stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.9.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on April 22, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On March 19, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $111.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 ’25 when RIZAI MATTHEW M bought 100,000 shares for $67.14 per share.

Klindt Jill sold 7,773 shares of WK for $521,568 on May 23 ’25. The EVP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 107,581 shares after completing the transaction at $67.10 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, JILL KLINDT, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,773 shares for $67.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WK now has a Market Capitalization of 3762588928 and an Enterprise Value of 3842150912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.994 whereas that against EBITDA is -57.067.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WK is 0.86, which has changed by -0.11078602 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WK has reached a high of $116.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WK traded on average about 550.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540410 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.29M. Insiders hold about 11.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.63% stake in the company. Shares short for WK as of 1749772800 were 2051838 with a Short Ratio of 4.03, compared to 1747267200 on 1829120. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2051838 and a Short% of Float of 5.140000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0