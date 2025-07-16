Gaining Ground: YPF ADR (YPF) Closes Higher at 31.61, Up 1.71

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) closed at $31.61 in the last session, up 1.71% from day before closing price of $31.08. In other words, the price has increased by $1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. YPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.541.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YPF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On April 14, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YPF now has a Market Capitalization of 12623738880 and an Enterprise Value of 9944120164352. As of this moment, YPF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.519 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.357.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YPF is 1.79, which has changed by 0.50581396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has reached a high of $47.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YPF traded on average about 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2062060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 393.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 393.12M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.04% stake in the company. Shares short for YPF as of 1749772800 were 6541460 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1747267200 on 5135273.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of YPF ADR (YPF) is currently in the spotlight, with 1 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.08T. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.51T to a low estimate of $4.73T. As of the current estimate, YPF ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.62TFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.42T. There is a high estimate of $6T for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.14T.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.32T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.8T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.97T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.52TBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.49T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.35T and the low estimate is $17.77T.