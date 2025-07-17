Gaining Ground: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Closes Higher at 36.54, Up 0.16

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) closed at $36.54 in the last session, up 0.16% from day before closing price of $36.48. In other words, the price has increased by $0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. ZWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On April 09, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

On March 12, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on March 12, 2024, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when PETERSON MARK W sold 7,000 shares for $37.31 per share. The transaction valued at 261,170 led to the insider holds 382,618 shares of the business.

Chhabra Sudhanshu sold 25,921 shares of ZWS for $964,002 on May 12 ’25. The VP-Zurn Business Systems now owns 94,132 shares after completing the transaction at $37.19 per share. On May 14 ’25, another insider, Pauli David J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,706 shares for $37.11 each. As a result, the insider received 100,420 and left with 60,772 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZWS now has a Market Capitalization of 6147928064 and an Enterprise Value of 6565185536. As of this moment, Zurn’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.151 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZWS is 1.04, which has changed by 0.16474259 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has reached a high of $41.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZWS traded on average about 810.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 630280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.80M. Insiders hold about 11.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ZWS as of 1749772800 were 4551597 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1747267200 on 5184668. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4551597 and a Short% of Float of 3.27.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ZWS is 0.35, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009320175The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.