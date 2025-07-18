Genprex Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 0.28, Down -3.18

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) was $0.28 for the day, down -3.18% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.99 million shares were traded. GNPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3096 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.277.

Our analysis of GNPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, National Securities on January 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 29, 2019, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNPX now has a Market Capitalization of 8223767 and an Enterprise Value of 5064526.

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNPX is -0.53, which has changed by -0.8543689 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNPX has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.64%.

GNPX traded an average of 2.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1206420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.28M. Insiders hold about 2.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.39% stake in the company. Shares short for GNPX as of 1745971200 were 2559484 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1743379200 on 277360. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2559484 and a Short% of Float of 10.620000000000001.

