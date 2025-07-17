Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Global Net Lease Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.2, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $7.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.352 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

On December 17, 2024, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On March 28, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Truist initiated its Hold rating on March 28, 2024, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Weil Edward M Jr. sold 150,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,141,500 led to the insider holds 584,053 shares of the business.

Weil Edward M Jr. bought 150,000 shares of GNL for $1,135,500 on Jul 10 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S, who serves as the of the company, sold 7,103,000 shares for $7.43 each. As a result, the insider received 52,805,123 and left with 19,907,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNL now has a Market Capitalization of 1607104640 and an Enterprise Value of 4810594304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.093 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.309.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNL is 1.21, which has changed by -0.11862397 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNL traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2010940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.80M. Insiders hold about 10.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.15% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of 1749772800 were 7739031 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1747267200 on 7804406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7739031 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.1, GNL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.93. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15089163The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.14.