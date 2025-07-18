Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gossamer Bio Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.71, up 3.01% from its previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.19 million shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.635.

To gain a deeper understanding of GOSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.71 and its Current Ratio is at 5.71.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On June 25, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 388686432 and an Enterprise Value of 224434640. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.801 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.142.

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOSS is 1.91, which has changed by 0.22399998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.54%.

It appears that GOSS traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1559130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 19.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.38% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of 1749772800 were 11076527 with a Short Ratio of 8.49, compared to 1747267200 on 10540492. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11076527 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.

