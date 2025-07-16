Guardant Health Inc (GH)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 48.09, Down -3.38

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Guardant Health Inc’s stock clocked out at $48.09, down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $49.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.84 million shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.8052 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.9.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.76 and its Current Ratio is at 4.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On January 23, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 28, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Talasaz AmirAli sold 100,000 shares for $50.88 per share. The transaction valued at 5,087,630 led to the insider holds 1,971,830 shares of the business.

Tariq Musa sold 3,213 shares of GH for $158,947 on Jun 18 ’25. The Director now owns 7,190 shares after completing the transaction at $49.47 per share. On Jun 18 ’25, another insider, POTTER MYRTLE S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26 shares for $49.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286 and left with 18,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 5957773824 and an Enterprise Value of 7054944768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.115 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.096.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GH is 1.46, which has changed by 0.4711795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $53.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GH traded 2.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1753640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.75M. Insiders hold about 4.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.52% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of 1749772800 were 9998417 with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 1747267200 on 9122472. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9998417 and a Short% of Float of 8.469999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0