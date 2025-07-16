Guess Inc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 12.39, Down -2.44

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) was $12.39 for the day, down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $12.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. GES stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 26, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $13 from $18 previously.

On November 27, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $18.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 29, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GES now has a Market Capitalization of 644484480 and an Enterprise Value of 2121929728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.695 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.282.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GES is 1.25, which has changed by -0.46140796 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GES has reached a high of $24.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.78%.

Shares Statistics:

GES traded an average of 905.99K shares per day over the past three months and 623870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.72M. Insiders hold about 42.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.67% stake in the company. Shares short for GES as of 1749772800 were 6364584 with a Short Ratio of 6.29, compared to 1747267200 on 6379093. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6364584 and a Short% of Float of 17.959999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, GES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.094488196The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.46. The current Payout Ratio is 156.05% for GES, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-12-11 with an ex-dividend date of 1750204800. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-03-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.