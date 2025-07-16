Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 4.39, Down -3.09

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Hanesbrands Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.39, down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $4.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.04 million shares were traded. HBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.375.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 60.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 58.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 26, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $9 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $7.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 ’25 when MORAN ROBERT F bought 74,850 shares for $6.01 per share. The transaction valued at 449,899 led to the insider holds 216,373 shares of the business.

VANESSA LEFEBVRE-ROBINSON bought 276,394 shares of HBI for $2,196,503 on Nov 13 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1552479616 and an Enterprise Value of 4073754368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.156 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HBI is 1.41, which has changed by -0.14204544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HBI traded 5.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4518510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 347.65M. Insiders hold about 1.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.04% stake in the company. Shares short for HBI as of 1749772800 were 37160784 with a Short Ratio of 7.32, compared to 1747267200 on 35404124. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37160784 and a Short% of Float of 14.530000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.02.