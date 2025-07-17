HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, HCA Healthcare Inc’s stock clocked out at $362.58, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $371.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.0 million shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $365.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $354.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HCA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19.

On May 29, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $385.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $336.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Foster Jon M sold 15,698 shares for $369.32 per share. The transaction valued at 5,797,661 led to the insider holds 12,646 shares of the business.

Foster Jon M bought 15,698 shares of HCA for $5,797,660 on May 13 ’25. On Feb 14 ’25, another insider, Berres Jennifer, who serves as the SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer of the company, sold 9,533 shares for $322.59 each. As a result, the insider received 3,075,240 and left with 15,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCA now has a Market Capitalization of 87227318272 and an Enterprise Value of 140513853440. As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.963 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.882.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HCA is 1.41, which has changed by 0.1929698 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $417.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $289.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HCA traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1179600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.51M. Insiders hold about 29.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.53% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of 1749772800 were 4638449 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1747267200 on 5029582. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4638449 and a Short% of Float of 2.74.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.7, HCA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007261969The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76.