Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 7.89, Up 2.07

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $7.89, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has increased by $2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. HTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.665.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HTZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94.

On September 19, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on April 26, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Galloway Kelly bought 55,217 shares for $7.50 per share.

Leef Eric sold 42,917 shares of HTZ for $247,880 on May 15 ’25. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 419,976 shares after completing the transaction at $5.78 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Leef Eric, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 42,917 shares for $5.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2440463872 and an Enterprise Value of 20382595072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.321 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.164.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HTZ is 2.16, which has changed by 0.76169264 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $9.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HTZ traded 16.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7387580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 296.86M. Insiders hold about 4.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.05% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of 1749772800 were 56116723 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1747267200 on 58045617. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56116723 and a Short% of Float of 44.849998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0