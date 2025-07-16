Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Hormel Foods Corp’s stock clocked out at $29.21, down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $29.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.61 million shares were traded. HRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.205.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HRL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On May 27, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on April 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 ’25 when Murano Elsa A sold 4,500 shares for $30.40 per share. The transaction valued at 136,800 led to the insider holds 95,488 shares of the business.

Murano Elsa A bought 4,500 shares of HRL for $136,800 on Mar 27 ’25. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, LYKKEN STEVEN J, who serves as the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of the company, bought 4,904 shares for $32.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 159,246 and bolstered with 7,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRL now has a Market Capitalization of 16062432256 and an Enterprise Value of 18802880512. As of this moment, Hormel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.577 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.391.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRL is 0.31, which has changed by -0.05070156 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRL has reached a high of $33.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.07%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HRL traded 3.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3858360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 549.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 290.02M. Insiders hold about 47.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.93% stake in the company. Shares short for HRL as of 1749772800 were 12859369 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1747267200 on 10760281. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12859369 and a Short% of Float of 4.3999999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.145, HRL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038461536The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 77.04% for HRL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-14 with an ex-dividend date of 1752451200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-02-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) is underway, with the input of 7.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Hormel Foods Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.9BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.25B. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.92BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.54B and the low estimate is $12.31B.