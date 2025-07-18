Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

As of close of business last night, Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s stock clocked out at $3.92, down -3.69% from its previous closing price of $4.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. HUBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.455.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBC now has a Market Capitalization of 39385416 and an Enterprise Value of 56349808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.906 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUBC is -1.07, which has changed by -0.6205962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUBC has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUBC traded 903.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1476410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.03M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.27% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBC as of 1749772800 were 451297 with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 1747267200 on 561811. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 451297 and a Short% of Float of 4.63.

