Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On April 15, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Huntsman Peter R bought 45,000 shares for $11.19 per share. The transaction valued at 503,405 led to the insider holds 6,600,227 shares of the business.

Huntsman Peter R bought 42,000 shares of HUN for $492,954 on May 05 ’25. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 6,555,227 shares after completing the transaction at $11.74 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Huntsman Peter R, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,500 and bolstered with 6,498,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUN now has a Market Capitalization of 1963329792 and an Enterprise Value of 4051429376. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.678 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.718.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUN is 0.72, which has changed by -0.52049005 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.36%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUN traded about 4.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUN traded about 4499620 shares per day. A total of 172.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.69M. Insiders hold about 5.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.97% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of 1749772800 were 8358394 with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1747267200 on 7701236. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8358394 and a Short% of Float of 5.09.

Dividends & Splits

HUN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.088495575The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54.

