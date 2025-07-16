In the Green: Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Closes at 8.65, Up/Down -10.18 from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) closed at $8.65 down -10.18% from its previous closing price of $9.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.04 million shares were traded. ANGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.625.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Angiodynamic Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On September 25, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on April 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’25 when Nighan Warren JR sold 4,060 shares for $12.31 per share. The transaction valued at 49,979 led to the insider holds 41,817 shares of the business.

Nighan Warren JR bought 4,060 shares of ANGO for $49,979 on Jan 16 ’25. On Oct 07 ’24, another insider, Nighan Warren JR, who serves as the SVP Quality and Regulatory of the company, bought 768 shares for $6.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,677 and bolstered with 45,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGO now has a Market Capitalization of 351250528 and an Enterprise Value of 368758304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.302 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.457.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANGO is 0.68, which has changed by 0.28229022 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANGO has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANGO has traded an average of 514.24K shares per day and 541540 over the past ten days. A total of 40.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.73M. Insiders hold about 4.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.76% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGO as of 1749772800 were 2539538 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1747267200 on 1845694. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2539538 and a Short% of Float of 7.61.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) reflects the collective analysis of 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $74.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $74.8M to a low estimate of $73.47M. As of the current estimate, Angiodynamic Inc’s year-ago sales were $70.98MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.44M. There is a high estimate of $72.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $285.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.91MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.9M and the low estimate is $302.5M.