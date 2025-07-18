In the Green: Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Closes at 0.6, Up/Down -28.01 from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) closed at $0.6 down -28.01% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$28.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.76 million shares were traded. CLSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8383 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clearside Biomedical Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.19 and its Current Ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on August 21, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 25, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 ’25 when Thorp Clay bought 15,000 shares for $0.92 per share. The transaction valued at 13,800 led to the insider holds 176,141 shares of the business.

Chong Ngai Hang Victor bought 36,500 shares of CLSD for $36,500 on Nov 01 ’24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLSD now has a Market Capitalization of 46764976 and an Enterprise Value of 102597832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.258 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.009.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLSD is 2.12, which has changed by -0.3204918 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLSD has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.01%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLSD has traded an average of 234.03K shares per day and 149060 over the past ten days. A total of 77.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.36M. Insiders hold about 21.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.28% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSD as of 1749772800 were 348964 with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 1747267200 on 222436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 348964 and a Short% of Float of 0.45999999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0