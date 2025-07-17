In the Green: Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) Closes at 15.38, Up/Down 0.65 from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) closed at $15.38 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $15.28. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.37 million shares were traded. CMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Columbus Mckinnon Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.04 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

On February 11, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On June 04, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $53.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on June 04, 2024, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when Yeung Rebecca bought 1,000 shares for $15.03 per share. The transaction valued at 15,030 led to the insider holds 7,682 shares of the business.

Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne bought 1,000 shares of CMCO for $13,890 on Jun 02 ’25. The Director now owns 3,576 shares after completing the transaction at $13.89 per share. On Mar 19 ’25, another insider, Bohl Kathryn V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,819 shares for $17.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,714 and bolstered with 14,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 441224512 and an Enterprise Value of 920461888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.046.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMCO is 1.29, which has changed by -0.57773614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCO has reached a high of $41.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMCO has traded an average of 431.33K shares per day and 341530 over the past ten days. A total of 28.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.86M. Insiders hold about 2.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCO as of 1749772800 were 607274 with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1747267200 on 703344. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 607274 and a Short% of Float of 2.1399999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMCO is 0.28, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018324608The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $3.0 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $230.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $237.7M to a low estimate of $224.7M. As of the current estimate, Columbus Mckinnon Corp’s year-ago sales were $239.73MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.54M. There is a high estimate of $246M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $982.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $956.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $963.03MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B.