In the Green: DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Closes at 15.81, Up/Down -0.69 from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed at $15.81 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $15.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On February 14, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 14, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when LUCIER GREGORY T bought 15,142 shares for $16.51 per share. The transaction valued at 249,994 led to the insider holds 81,971 shares of the business.

Coleman Glenn bought 15,759 shares of XRAY for $311,240 on Jan 27 ’25. On Nov 18 ’24, another insider, LUCIER GREGORY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,850 and bolstered with 71,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRAY now has a Market Capitalization of 3150822400 and an Enterprise Value of 5206778880. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.4 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.9.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRAY is 0.96, which has changed by -0.40320778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $27.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.25%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XRAY has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 2036690 over the past ten days. A total of 199.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.77M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XRAY as of 1749772800 were 8380363 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1747267200 on 9516419. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8380363 and a Short% of Float of 4.6899999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XRAY is 0.64, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040201005The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63.