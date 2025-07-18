In the Green: eHealth Inc (EHTH) Closes at 3.78, Up/Down 0.80 from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed at $3.78 up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has increased by $0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of eHealth Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.58 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 04, 2024, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On January 18, 2024, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 28 ’25 when Galimi Gavin G. bought 9,500 shares for $4.32 per share. The transaction valued at 41,037 led to the insider holds 243,817 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B sold 16,403 shares of EHTH for $85,665 on Nov 11 ’24. The Director now owns 88,559 shares after completing the transaction at $5.22 per share. On Nov 08 ’24, another insider, WOLF DALE B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,597 shares for $5.35 each. As a result, the insider received 19,244 and left with 104,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHTH now has a Market Capitalization of 114634544 and an Enterprise Value of 419663904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.759 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.171.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EHTH is 1.08, which has changed by -0.17197454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $11.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -40.42%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EHTH has traded an average of 375.90K shares per day and 311380 over the past ten days. A total of 30.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.40M. Insiders hold about 9.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.45% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of 1749772800 were 347970 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1747267200 on 230294. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 347970 and a Short% of Float of 1.2.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0