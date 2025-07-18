In the Green: Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Closes at 1.51, Up/Down -4.43 from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) closed at $1.51 down -4.43% from its previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.29 million shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genius Group Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.61 and its Current Ratio is at 3.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 132591288 and an Enterprise Value of 105890960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.382 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GNS is 11.08, which has changed by -0.35123968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.72%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNS has traded an average of 7.81M shares per day and 13166580 over the past ten days. A total of 87.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.98M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.92% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of 1749772800 were 3130856 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1747267200 on 3173557. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3130856 and a Short% of Float of 4.77.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0