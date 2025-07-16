In the Green: Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Closes at 9.28, Up/Down -4.43 from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) closed at $9.28 down -4.43% from its previous closing price of $9.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.715 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.155.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Herbalife Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $7.50 previously.

On August 01, 2024, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.

On September 14, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.50.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on September 14, 2023, with a $13.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 ’25 when LeFevre Alan W bought 40,000 shares for $7.45 per share.

Mendoza Juan Miguel bought 3,143 shares of HLF for $23,572 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 170,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Mendoza Juan Miguel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,750 and bolstered with 166,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLF now has a Market Capitalization of 945140160 and an Enterprise Value of 2949118720. As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.596 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.593.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HLF is 0.85, which has changed by -0.1444934 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $12.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.53%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLF has traded an average of 1.92M shares per day and 1888110 over the past ten days. A total of 101.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.93M. Insiders hold about 2.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.41% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of 1749772800 were 14120343 with a Short Ratio of 6.99, compared to 1747267200 on 13367440. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14120343 and a Short% of Float of 15.689998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.7. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on 2014-02-28 with an ex-dividend date of 1393545600. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-05-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.