In the Green: Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Closes at 0.68, Up/Down -6.08 from Previous Day

In the latest session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed at $0.68 down -6.08% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6751.

For a deeper understanding of Invivyd Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $4.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’24 when MCGUIRE TERRANCE sold 103,474 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 46,098 led to the insider holds 3,066,757 shares of the business.

MCGUIRE TERRANCE sold 83,744 shares of IVVD for $43,647 on Dec 27 ’24. The Director now owns 3,256,776 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, MCGUIRE TERRANCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 86,545 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 41,784 and left with 3,170,231 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 81873384 and an Enterprise Value of 38588432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.052 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.264.

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVVD is 0.52, which has changed by -0.47697842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.18%.

For the past three months, IVVD has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 610680 over the past ten days. A total of 119.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.15M. Insiders hold about 36.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of 1749772800 were 6222812 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1747267200 on 7912127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6222812 and a Short% of Float of 8.77.

