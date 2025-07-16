In the Green: Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Closes at 0.68, Up/Down -6.08 from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed at $0.68 down -6.08% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6751.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invivyd Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 ’24 when MCGUIRE TERRANCE sold 103,474 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 46,098 led to the insider holds 3,066,757 shares of the business.

MCGUIRE TERRANCE sold 83,744 shares of IVVD for $43,647 on Dec 27 ’24. The Director now owns 3,256,776 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 30 ’24, another insider, MCGUIRE TERRANCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 86,545 shares for $0.48 each. As a result, the insider received 41,784 and left with 3,170,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 81873384 and an Enterprise Value of 38588432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.052 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.264.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVVD is 0.52, which has changed by -0.47697842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVVD has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 610680 over the past ten days. A total of 119.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.15M. Insiders hold about 36.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of 1749772800 were 6222812 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1747267200 on 7912127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6222812 and a Short% of Float of 8.77.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0