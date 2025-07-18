In the Green: Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Closes at 271.6, Up/Down -0.73 from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) closed at $271.6 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $273.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.5479 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $270.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marriott International, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 142.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $284.

On May 12, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $303.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $245.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Menon Rajeev sold 2,500 shares for $268.28 per share. The transaction valued at 670,710 led to the insider holds 5,706 shares of the business.

Menon Rajeev bought 2,500 shares of MAR for $670,710 on Jun 24 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Capuano Anthony, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $263.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,166,800 and left with 124,067 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAR now has a Market Capitalization of 74390159360 and an Enterprise Value of 90159161344. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.493 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.784.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAR is 1.45, which has changed by 0.10881579 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $307.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $204.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAR has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1164580 over the past ten days. A total of 275.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.28M. Insiders hold about 17.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.69% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of 1749772800 were 6675886 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1747267200 on 5605327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6675886 and a Short% of Float of 3.0199999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAR is 2.56, from 2.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009210526The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 28.94% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-11-22 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.