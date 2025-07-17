In the Green: Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) Closes at 7.25, Up/Down 1.54 from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) closed at $7.25 up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has increased by $1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.45 million shares were traded. MATV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.0124.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mativ Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on March 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $15.50 previously.

On November 21, 2024, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $15.50.

On December 12, 2022, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $32.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 12, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Stipancich John K bought 5,000 shares for $6.40 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 16,113 shares of the business.

Levi Marco bought 10,000 shares of MATV for $57,800 on May 30 ’25. The Director now owns 44,732 shares after completing the transaction at $5.78 per share. On May 29 ’25, another insider, COOK WILLIAM M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,200 and bolstered with 26,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MATV now has a Market Capitalization of 396088512 and an Enterprise Value of 1474996480. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.666.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MATV is 0.71, which has changed by -0.55667657 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MATV has reached a high of $19.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MATV has traded an average of 554.27K shares per day and 410330 over the past ten days. A total of 54.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.12M. Insiders hold about 2.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.27% stake in the company. Shares short for MATV as of 1749772800 were 1045320 with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 1747267200 on 1042506. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1045320 and a Short% of Float of 2.3699999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MATV is 0.40, from 0.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05602241The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.9.