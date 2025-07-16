In the Green: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Closes at 4.91, Up/Down -4.66 from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) closed at $4.91 down -4.66% from its previous closing price of $5.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. NNOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nano X Imaging Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.16 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on January 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 08, 2023, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.50.

On January 05, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 05, 2023, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNOX now has a Market Capitalization of 313352256 and an Enterprise Value of 274882112. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NNOX is 1.95, which has changed by -0.4590336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.30%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NNOX has traded an average of 987.42K shares per day and 847760 over the past ten days. A total of 63.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.43M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NNOX as of 1749772800 were 6808888 with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 1747267200 on 7047873. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6808888 and a Short% of Float of 10.7.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0