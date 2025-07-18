In the Green: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) Closes at 22.29, Up/Down -1.37 from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $22.29 down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $22.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.235.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pacira BioSciences Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.99 and its Current Ratio is at 2.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $8 previously.

On August 13, 2024, Truist Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $8.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when RIKER LAUREN sold 5,578 shares for $26.21 per share. The transaction valued at 146,208 led to the insider holds 59,564 shares of the business.

WILLIAMS KRISTEN sold 14,376 shares of PCRX for $377,226 on Jun 04 ’25. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 161,574 shares after completing the transaction at $26.24 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, RIKER LAUREN, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,579 shares for $26.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1032131776 and an Enterprise Value of 1249514496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.778 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.273.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCRX is 0.49, which has changed by 0.09078145 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $27.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCRX has traded an average of 693.07K shares per day and 557600 over the past ten days. A total of 46.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.25M. Insiders hold about 4.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of 1749772800 were 5599189 with a Short Ratio of 8.08, compared to 1747267200 on 5679155. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5599189 and a Short% of Float of 17.119999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $183.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185.5M to a low estimate of $180.22M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $178.02MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.48M. There is a high estimate of $186.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $738.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $700.97MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854.5M and the low estimate is $804.5M.