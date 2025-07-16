In the Green: Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) Closes at 1.38, Up/Down -2.82 from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) closed at $1.38 down -2.82% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $11 from $3 previously.

On April 17, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $5.

On April 04, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2016, with a $3.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLX now has a Market Capitalization of 109857800 and an Enterprise Value of 88311528. As of this moment, Protalix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.478 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.827.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLX is -0.21, which has changed by 0.21367526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.28%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLX has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 691440 over the past ten days. A total of 78.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.81M. Insiders hold about 7.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.95% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of 1749772800 were 1187764 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1747267200 on 979395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1187764 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0