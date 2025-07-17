In the Green: UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Closes at 9.82, Up/Down -4.29 from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $9.82 down -4.29% from its previous closing price of $10.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.81 million shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On January 02, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.40.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 02, 2025, with a $9.40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 19 ’25 when Fang Lei bought 1,000,000 shares for $9.69 per share.

Dong Ming bought 260,000 shares of TIGR for $1,528,800 on Nov 13 ’24. On Sep 30 ’24, another insider, Fang Lei, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $4.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 1734810880 and an Enterprise Value of 22394888192. As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.856.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TIGR is 0.60, which has changed by 1.2299349 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIGR has traded an average of 4.68M shares per day and 6106780 over the past ten days. A total of 170.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of 1749772800 were 7365279 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1747267200 on 6937415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7365279 and a Short% of Float of 5.1999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

