In the Green: Westlake Corporation (WLK) Closes at 81.25, Up/Down -0.59 from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) closed at $81.25 down -0.59% from its previous closing price of $81.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. WLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Westlake Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.86 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

On April 15, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 26, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 22 ’25 when Buesinger Robert F. bought 83 shares for $93.39 per share. The transaction valued at 7,751 led to the insider holds 83 shares of the business.

Buesinger Robert F. sold 83 shares of WLK for $6,034 on May 27 ’25. The EVP, PEM Segment Head now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $72.70 per share. On Nov 29 ’24, another insider, Chao David Tsung-Hung, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,750 shares for $129.08 each. As a result, the insider received 225,888 and left with 7,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLK now has a Market Capitalization of 10419337216 and an Enterprise Value of 13223112704. As of this moment, Westlake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.101 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.848.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WLK is 0.91, which has changed by -0.4421609 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WLK has reached a high of $153.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WLK has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 1145280 over the past ten days. A total of 128.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.95M. Insiders hold about 74.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.82% stake in the company. Shares short for WLK as of 1749772800 were 2830365 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1747267200 on 3683709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2830365 and a Short% of Float of 8.540000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WLK is 2.10, from 2.075 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025388474The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 44.22% for WLK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-20 with an ex-dividend date of 1747699200. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-03-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.