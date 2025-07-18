Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 1.7, Up 4.29

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.7, up 4.29% from its previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $4.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.06 million shares were traded. INVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INVZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.23 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 24 ’24 when Cegla Eldar Mordechay bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 338235424 and an Enterprise Value of 247179632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.144 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.217.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVZ is 1.18, which has changed by 0.6314199 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INVZ traded 6.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10373140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 198.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.84M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.76% stake in the company. Shares short for INVZ as of 1749772800 were 22729112 with a Short Ratio of 4.26, compared to 1747267200 on 22570164. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22729112 and a Short% of Float of 11.66.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0